Sigma Planning Corp Buys 10,138 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

