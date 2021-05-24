Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.