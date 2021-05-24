Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.39. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

