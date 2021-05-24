Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

