Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $674.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 658 ($8.60), with a volume of 21528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 582.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 537. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £583.78 million and a P/E ratio of -15.95.

About Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

