Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Silgan has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.