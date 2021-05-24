Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

