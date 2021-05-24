SingularityNET Trading Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $208.48 million and $4.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00064803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.09 or 0.00977475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.94 or 0.09913310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00084599 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,846,784 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.