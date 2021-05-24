SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $88.36

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.36, but opened at $90.95. SiTime shares last traded at $90.39, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,614. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

