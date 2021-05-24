Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $15.21 on Monday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,600,294 shares in the company, valued at $294,090,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $4,600,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $465,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

