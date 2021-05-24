Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.06.

SKLZ opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -37.10. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $64,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

