Skycoin (SKY) Hits Market Cap of $29.77 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $630,770.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00377785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00193440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.17 or 0.00942142 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

