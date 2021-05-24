Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SKY stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

