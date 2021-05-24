Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,630. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $114.59 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.