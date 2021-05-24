Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 60.5% Lower Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 53.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 60.5% lower against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $45.23 million and $26.53 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00972992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10098216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00084663 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

