Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 42,840 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 895,856 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $102,853,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Best Buy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

