Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $316,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $491.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $372.61 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

