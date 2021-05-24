Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,480 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $367.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.80. The firm has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

