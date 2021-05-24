Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 42.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,155,000 after acquiring an additional 424,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $233.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,230. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock worth $303,940,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

