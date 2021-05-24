SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

