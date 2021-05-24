Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,809 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock worth $26,145,749 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.