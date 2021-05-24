Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $77.41. 7,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,273. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

