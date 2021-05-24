Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $662,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.3% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

