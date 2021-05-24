Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.05. 6,339,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.