Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 307 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $206,021,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $70,114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $33,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.40. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

