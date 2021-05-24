Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 137.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,900,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

