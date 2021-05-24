Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

