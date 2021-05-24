Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

