Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $580.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

