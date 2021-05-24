Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LOV stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.85. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,229 shares of company stock worth $2,007,773. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

