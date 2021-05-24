Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 861,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $73,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $90.61. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

