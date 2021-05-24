Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $46.65. 3,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,370. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

