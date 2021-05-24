Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Purchases $25,787.52 in Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc bought 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,787.52.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,188.64.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,725.08.

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $7.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

