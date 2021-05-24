Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBLUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY remained flat at $$15.86 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

