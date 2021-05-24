Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after purchasing an additional 630,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.93.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

