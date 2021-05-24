Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

VIAC stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

