Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.43 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.