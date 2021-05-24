Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,400 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.03% of Aenza S.A.A. worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $3,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aenza S.A.A. stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Aenza S.A.A. Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

