Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Square were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Square by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Square by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 139,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $200.01 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

