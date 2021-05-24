Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 18,635 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.