Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,008 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $51,317,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,057,000 after buying an additional 2,073,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,588,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after buying an additional 1,919,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,285,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after buying an additional 1,698,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

HPE stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.