Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Lessened by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $210.11 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.