Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.42.

STWD stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

