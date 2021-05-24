STASIS EURO One Day Volume Reaches $228,321.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $83.29 million and approximately $228,321.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.54 or 0.01011690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.85 or 0.10938482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087290 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

