Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$147 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Stem stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Stem has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

