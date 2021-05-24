Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,509 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE STL opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.