stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00416804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00182393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00861063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for stETH is lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

