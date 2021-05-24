Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 840.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.95. 39,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.76. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $240.98 and a 52 week high of $449.76.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

