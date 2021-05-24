Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

