Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $17.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.37. 64,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

